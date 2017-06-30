Salvation Army names new leaders at Elgin Corps Community Center
Captains Xavier and Heather Montenegro from The Salvation Army College for Officers Training in Chicago will serve as Core Officers at the Elgin Core Community Center. The Salvation Army Elgin Corps, one of the largest direct providers of basic human needs in northern Kane County, will continue to provide summer programs and weekly social and worship services during the transfer of leadership.
