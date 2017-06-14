Remodeled Elgin Aldi part of company'...

Remodeled Elgin Aldi part of company's bigger plans

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chicago Tribune

Store manager Alex Valenzuela stands next to an array of fruits and vegetables in the expanded produce department at the remodeled Aldi off Randall Road in Elgin. The store held its grand reopening Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me find her! Jun 10 Looking 1
schmale & north ave Jun 2 Zepplin Popper 11
News Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08) May 27 Unk 59
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) May 27 Fportillos 11
News Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba... May 23 Claire Lizon 1
News Man charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion,... May 22 MEE 1
The thug inmate that was shit gang member May '17 Trumpisawesome 1
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 281,794,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC