Remodeled Elgin Aldi part of company's bigger plans
Store manager Alex Valenzuela stands next to an array of fruits and vegetables in the expanded produce department at the remodeled Aldi off Randall Road in Elgin. The store held its grand reopening Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me find her!
|Jun 10
|Looking
|1
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May 27
|Unk
|59
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 27
|Fportillos
|11
|Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba...
|May 23
|Claire Lizon
|1
|Man charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion,...
|May 22
|MEE
|1
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May '17
|Trumpisawesome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC