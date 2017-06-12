Probation, community service for man in 7-hour Elgin police standoff

A 58-year-old man who sparked a seven-hour standoff with Elgin police last summer after threatening to shoot a woman has been sentenced to a year of probation and 30 hours of community service after pleading guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Mace D. Davis, of the 200 block of National Street, also must pay a $505 fine and have no abusive contact with the elderly victim in the case, according to Kane County court records.

