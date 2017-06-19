Polish spoken, too, at Ecker Center
We would like to add that aside from having a broad range Spanish speaking professionals on staff, we also have a Polish therapist at Ecker Center. Polish-speaking individuals can be helped at our main office at 1845 Grandstand Place in Elgin.
