Parolee charged after battering ex-girlfriend in Elgin
A man on parole is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment in Elgin and physically assaulting her, police said. Terrence B. Marshall, 36, of the 16000 Block of Laflin St. in Markham, was charged with one count of felony home invasion and is being held on $200,000 bail, police said.
