New U.S. citizens honored in Elgin
A permanent resident for 31 years, Maria Morales de Manrique felt no need to become a U.S. citizen until her grandchildren told her they worried she'd be deported. Even though the Elgin resident felt secure with her immigration status, she said, she didn't want political rhetoric to negatively affect them, so she decided it was time.
