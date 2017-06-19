Music, food, contests also part of Art on the Fox in Algonquin

The Algonquin Public Arts Commission's 10th annual Art on the Fox juried art show opened Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18, in Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St. Admission is free. Cary artist Vasili Zentefis was relying on oil paintings of the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, which covered much of his booth, to draw attention to his space.

