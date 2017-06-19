Minimum wage, sick leave opt-outs leave patchwork in Cook County
Some minimum wage workers in Cook County will get a $1.75 hourly raise and paid sick days July 1, but it depends where they work. A Daily Herald survey of 134 municipalities in suburban Cook County shows more than two-thirds -- by vote of local village boards and councils -- have opted out of two county ordinances that would raise the minimum wage and mandate businesses pay employees for at least five sick days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me find her!
|Jun 10
|Looking
|1
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May 27
|Unk
|59
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 27
|Fportillos
|11
|Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba...
|May '17
|Claire Lizon
|1
|Man charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion,...
|May '17
|MEE
|1
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May '17
|Trumpisawesome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC