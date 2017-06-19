Memory expert Linda Sasser to offer strategies for seniors
Dr. Linda Sasser will present "Keep Your Brain Fit and Your Memory Sharp" at Windsor Park in Carol Stream.[email protected] As we age, keeping the brain sharp is vital to enjoying a full and rewarding lifestyle. Dr. Linda Sasser will present "Keep Your Brain Fit and Your Memory Sharp" on Thursday, July 13 at 1:30 p.m., at Windsor Park retirement community, 124 Windsor Park Drive, Carol Stream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me find her!
|Jun 10
|Looking
|1
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May 27
|Unk
|59
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 27
|Fportillos
|11
|Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba...
|May 23
|Claire Lizon
|1
|Man charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion,...
|May 22
|MEE
|1
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May '17
|Trumpisawesome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC