Join Elgin Area Civic Engagement Expo June 24 at Gail Borden

The League of Women Voters of the Elgin Area and Gail Borden Public Library will host a Civic Engagement Expo on Saturday, June 24. Make your voice heard and get active! All are invited to learn about making voices heard at the Elgin Area Civic Engagement Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Gail Borden Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. "This event will present 'one-stop shopping' for those seeking information about getting involved in local, state and federal government as well as learning how to vote, run for office, volunteer to improve the community, contact government officials and more," said Beth Kruger of the League of Women Voters.

