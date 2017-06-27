Itasca woman killed, Elgin residents ...

Itasca woman killed, Elgin residents hurt in Plank Road crash

An Itasca woman was killed and two others were injured Wednesday in a crash on Plank Road in Plato Township, according to the Kane County sheriff's office. The driver and passenger -- both 23 and from Elgin -- were driving east on Plank Road near Route 47 when their Nissan crossed into oncoming traffic, police said.

