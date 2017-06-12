How Roselle solved shortage of flags problem

Referring to Lauren Zannini's letter to the editor on June 11, titled "Where were the flags?" maybe she would like to start a program in Elgin similar to what we just launched in Roselle: Flags for Roselle. Memorial Day saw volunteers installing 3- by 5-foot U.S. Flags on 8-foot poles in 189 front yards in our town.

