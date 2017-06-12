Guilty plea, probation likely in scho...

Guilty plea, probation likely in school attack that put boy in coma

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Daily Herald

A proposed plea deal would give probation and other penalties to the student who threw to the ground 7th grader Henry Sembdner, putting him in a coma for days. A teen is expected to plead guilty to a February attack that left a South Elgin middle school student in a coma.

