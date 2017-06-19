Former Gilberts official dies after Elgin crash

Longtime Gilberts resident William "Bill" Linden, a former chairman of the village's zoning board of appeals, died Monday from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Elgin. The crash took place just before 5 a.m. June 12 at Randall Road and Route 72, when the 64-year-old Linden was on his way to work in East Dundee, his son, Josh, said.

