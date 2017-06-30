FMA Foundation Awards Manufacturing S...

FMA Foundation Awards Manufacturing Scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: F&M Magazine

Twenty-six students pursuing careers in manufacturing were awarded between $1,500 and $2,500 for the Fall 2017 semester. Twenty-six students pursuing careers in manufacturing each earned between $1,500 and $2,500 toward their post-secondary studies from Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs , the Foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International .

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Jun 27 StRe 53
Help me find her! Jun 10 Looking 1
schmale & north ave Jun 2 Zepplin Popper 11
News Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08) May '17 Unk 59
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) May '17 Fportillos 11
News Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba... May '17 Claire Lizon 1
News Man charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion,... May '17 MEE 1
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Pakistan
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,924 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC