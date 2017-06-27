Elgin tops DUI arrest increase across...

Elgin tops DUI arrest increase across state

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

After training more police officers in detecting impaired drivers, Elgin logged the highest increase in DUI arrests last year among municipal law enforcement agencies across the state, data shows. The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists released Tuesday its annual DUI arrest survey for Illinois; nearly 700 police agencies were surveyed with an 81 percent response.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) 5 hr StRe 53
Help me find her! Jun 10 Looking 1
schmale & north ave Jun 2 Zepplin Popper 11
News Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08) May '17 Unk 59
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) May '17 Fportillos 11
News Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba... May '17 Claire Lizon 1
News Man charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion,... May '17 MEE 1
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC