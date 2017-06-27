Elgin tops DUI arrest increase across state
After training more police officers in detecting impaired drivers, Elgin logged the highest increase in DUI arrests last year among municipal law enforcement agencies across the state, data shows. The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists released Tuesday its annual DUI arrest survey for Illinois; nearly 700 police agencies were surveyed with an 81 percent response.
