Elgin to host 19th annual New Citizens Ceremony

Recently naturalized United States citizens are invited to be honored at Elgin's 19th annual New Citizen Recognition Ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. The event will be in the Heritage Ballroom at the Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way, as part of the city council meeting. New citizens that have been naturalized in the past year who live or work in Elgin, and those who have prepared for or applied for naturalization through local agencies, are eligible to participate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.