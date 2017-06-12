Elgin seniors mark Flag Day with solemnity
Halfway between mega-holidays Memorial Day and Independence Day lies Flag Day on June 14. It's not often celebrated. But this year The Greens of Elgin, a 90-unit condominium complex for seniors, commemorated it by dedicating its first flagpole -- and by looking at Wednesday's baseball-field attack in Alexandria, Virginia; wartime sacrifices and Vietnam dissent.
