Elgin gang member arrested on weapon charges

Andres Garcia, 18, of the 600 block of Linden Ave., was charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, including possession of a firearm by a street gang member, not having a firearm owner's ID card, and having a loaded firearm, police said. Police were called at about 6:25 p.m. Monday to the area of Forest Avenue and Grand Boulevard, police said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.