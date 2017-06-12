Elgin Cosmopolitan Club gives Jeff Turner the Distinguished Service Award

Jeff Turner, owner of In The Neighborhood Deli in Elgin, will receive the Elgin Cosmopolitan Club Distinguished Service Award on Thursday, June 15. Here he is pictured getting a hug of thanks, during last year's Thanksgiving Day celebration. Jeff Turner has been chosen as the recipient of the 75th Elgin Cosmopolitan Club Distinguished Service Award based on outstanding contributions to the community.

