ECC Foundation welcomes three to boar...

ECC Foundation welcomes three to board of directors

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

He oversees all aspects of DLA's construction documents and specifications and enjoys comparing completed projects to their initial conceptual designs. Under Templin's guidance, the production staff creates the high quality project documents that make DLA stand out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Jun 27 StRe 53
Help me find her! Jun 10 Looking 1
schmale & north ave Jun 2 Zepplin Popper 11
News Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08) May '17 Unk 59
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) May '17 Fportillos 11
News Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba... May '17 Claire Lizon 1
News Man charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion,... May '17 MEE 1
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kane County was issued at June 29 at 4:42AM CDT

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iraq
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,578 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC