ECC Foundation welcomes three to board of directors
He oversees all aspects of DLA's construction documents and specifications and enjoys comparing completed projects to their initial conceptual designs. Under Templin's guidance, the production staff creates the high quality project documents that make DLA stand out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Jun 27
|StRe
|53
|Help me find her!
|Jun 10
|Looking
|1
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Unk
|59
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May '17
|Fportillos
|11
|Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba...
|May '17
|Claire Lizon
|1
|Man charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion,...
|May '17
|MEE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC