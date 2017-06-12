Celebrate Father's Day at Fox River Trolley Museum
It's time to pack a picnic lunch, enjoy the great outdoors -- and take a ride into the past at the Fox River Trolley Museum in South Elgin. On Father's Day, the South Elgin museum offers dads, stepdads, granddads and even great-grandfathers a free ride with a paid child's fare.
