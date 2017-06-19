Bloomingdale man charged with raping woman in Elgin
A 47-year-old man is accused of raping a woman Tuesday after he went to her Elgin apartment intoxicated and looking for his cellphone. Ian R. Leslie, of the 200 block of Glen Ellyn Road, faces two felony charges of criminal sexual assault by force or threat of force, according to Kane County court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me find her!
|Jun 10
|Looking
|1
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May 27
|Unk
|59
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 27
|Fportillos
|11
|Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba...
|May '17
|Claire Lizon
|1
|Man charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion,...
|May '17
|MEE
|1
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May '17
|Trumpisawesome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC