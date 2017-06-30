Americana Jubilee set for fourth year in downtown Elgin
Side Street Studio Arts, Blue Box Cafe, and the Elgin Fringe Festival, with support from Kirkpatrick, Jones & Herzog Insurance Agency Inc., will host the fourth annual Americana Jubilee following the City of Elgin 4th of July Parade this year. Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, will once again be the location for this year's Jubilee.
