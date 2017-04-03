Ward leads early in South Elgin mayor's race
Ward, seeking his second term, had 266 votes, while challenger Trustee Lisa Guess had 161 votes and former Trustee Bill DiFulvio had 56 votes. The results are unofficial; there are 13,893 registered voters in South Elgin.
