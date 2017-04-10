U-46 considers opting out of serving ...

U-46 considers opting out of serving breakfast after school starts

Delilah Herrera, 10, a fourth-grader at Harriet Gifford Elementary School in Elgin enjoys breakfast as part of the Breakfast in Classroom program that was piloted at 10 Elgin Area School District U-46 schools during the 2013-14 school year, but was discontinued because it was eating into instructional time. Now U-46 officials are fighting a federal mandate requiring the district to provide breakfast after the bell rings at 19 of its 40 elementary schools where more than 70 percent of students qualify for free and reduced lunch.

