U-46 board OKs resolution supporting charter school
The Elgin Area School District U-46 school board Monday night approved a resolution supporting a charter school proposed for the former Fox River Country Day School property in Elgin. The Elgin Area School District U-46 school board voted 6-1 approving a resolution authorizing the Elgin Math and Science Academy charter school proposal provided both parties can agree on a satisfactory contract by June 30. The board went against the recommendation of district administrators who had urged denial of the charter proposal in March based on flaws in its education and business plans, and for not adequately addressing the needs of at-risk populations.
