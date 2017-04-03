Two men charged in Elgin home burglary

Elgin police arrested two men Monday accused of stealing a PlayStation, cellphones and jewelry from a home in 200 block of N. Weston Avenue. Cristian Zuniga, of the 1000 block of Yew Court, and Ricardo Ordonez, of the 1000 block of Prospect Boulevard, have each been charged with a felony count of burglary, police said.

