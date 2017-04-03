Tree-trimming projects to briefly close parts of Fox River Trail
Three Forest Preserve District of Kane County tree-trimming projects may prompt intermittent closures of sections of the Fox River Trail. From April 10 to May 19, work is being done along the Fox River Trail from East Main Street in Carpentersville to the north, through River Bluff Road in Elgin to the south.
