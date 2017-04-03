Senior Stroll to visit Jon Deurr Forest Preserve
The Forest Preserve District of Kane County invites area seniors to join us for the free monthly "Senior Stroll" program. On the first Thursday of each month, Forest Preserve District naturalists lead a leisurely walk through a Kane County forest preserve, and share ecology highlights along the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Mike
|19
|kianna missing in south elgin
|Mar 31
|Rodriguez312
|1
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|Mar 29
|April M.
|1
|Gilberts, Elgin officers recognized for saving ... (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|DSO151
|17
|Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|rambler rich
|14
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|star
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|April M.
|50
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC