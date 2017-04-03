Rauschenberger leading in early votes in Elgin City Council race

Upper from left, Corey Dixon, Richard Dunne, Terry Gavin and John Prigge, and, lower from left, Carol Rauschenberger, Brenda Rodgers and Brandon Yaniz are candidates for Elgin City Council. In early Kane County results for the Elgin City Council, incumbent Carol Rauschenberger was in the lead Tuesday, but another of four incumbents, John Prigge, was in second-to-last place among seven candidates.

