Rakow, Duffy, McCreary lead in Elgin Community College Board race
Upper from left, John Duffy, Candace McCreary, and Shane Nowak, and lower from left, Jennifer Rakow and Roger Maxwell Ramey are candidates for Elgin Community College Board. In the race for three 6-year terms on the Elgin Community College board, human resources director Jennifer Rakow of St. Charles, longtime incumbent John Duffy of Elgin and Poplar Creek Library Board President Candace McCreary of Streamwood took big leads in the early returns.
