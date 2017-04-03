Police: No public risk after UW-W death

Police: No public risk after UW-W death

City of Whitewater police continue investigating the death of a UW-Whitewater student last week, but do not believe the public is at risk, Capt. Dan Meyer said in an email Wednesday.

