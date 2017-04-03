Owens, Smith, Noland leading in U-46 school board race

Upper from left, Enoch Essendrop, Cody Holt, Veronica Noland, and lower from left, Melissa Owens and Donna Smith are candidates for Elgin Area School District U-46 school board. Newcomer Melissa Owens, school board President Donna Smith and board member Veronica Noland led the pack in the race for three seats on the Elgin Area School District U-46 race in early vote counts Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.