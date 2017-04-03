Open Elgin to offer April 22 tour showcasing city's architecture and history

The Enhancing Elgin committee invites everyone to discover Elgin's architectural gems by touring buildings with award-winning architectural features, fascinating histories, and unique and eye-opening elements at the inaugural Open Elgin Architectural Tour. The Open Elgin tour will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22 with sponsorship from Triumph Community Bank and the Elgin Development Group.

