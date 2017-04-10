Liquor license expiring for Elgin bar...

Liquor license expiring for Elgin bar; owner sentenced to jail

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Troubles are mounting for the Smooth Fox bar in downtown Elgin, which will have to stop serving liquor May 1 and whose owner was sentenced to 30 days in jail Wednesday. Owner Justin Hodge of Elgin pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with a suspended/revoked driver's license after being held in Kane County jail since March 21, according to records and information from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

