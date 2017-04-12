Lake in the Hills man arrested in connection with 2016 kidnapping,...
A Lake in the Hills man accused of kidnapping and torturing his ex-girlfriend in 2016 in Elgin has been charged in connection with a Kane County Jail fight last week, authorities said. Luis M. Palomar, 19, now faces a charge of mob action, a Class 4 felony, after an April 4 fight, according to Kane County court records.
