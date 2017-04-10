Kukec's People: Elgin chiropractic doctor also record-setting weightlifter
Thomas Mitchell, a lifetime weightlifter and clinic director at Chicago Institute for Health and Wellness in Elgin, recently broke both the American and world powerlifting records in the 198-pound weight class, equipped bench press division at the recent American Drug-Free Powerlifting Federation Competition. Thomas Mitchell started weightlifting when he was in high school so he could get stronger for football.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
