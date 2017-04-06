Kane County State's attorney tackles child abuse, gang activity
ST. CHARLES – Lawsuits against Fox Valley gangs are helping curb their activities, Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon said at his monthly press briefing, which also highlighted the work of local agencies during Child Abuse Prevention Month. The state's attorney's office has filed four lawsuits since 2010 against gangs in Aurora and Elgin.
