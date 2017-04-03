Judson to host free concert Thursday

Judson University will welcome The Contemporary Music Center, based in Nashville, Tenn., for a free concert on campus at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in Herrick Chapel, 1151 N. State St., Elgin. It is a study away program for college students who are interested in working in the music industry, whether as an artist, a techie or an administrator.

