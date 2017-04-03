Incumbents ahead in Gail Borden library board race
Upper from left, Amanda Garcia, Patricia Harkin, Tiffany Henderson, and lower from left, Randy Hopp, Elizabeth Kruger and Sue Moylan are candidates for Gail Borden Public Library board. Incumbents Beth Kruger, Sue Moylan and Patricia Harkin held early leads Tuesday over three challengers in the race for Gail Borden Public Library board.
