Head-on crash in Bartlett seriously injures four
A head-on collision at the intersection of Route 59 and West Bartlett Road in Bartlett seriously injured four people Friday afternoon, police said. The collision between a pickup truck with an adult and two teens inside and a box truck with one adult occupant was reported between 2:15 and 2:30 p.m., according to Bartlett police Cmdr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LITH Man Charged With Threatening Girlfriend, F... (May '11)
|Fri
|JustSomeDude
|11
|Gangs (Apr '07)
|Apr 4
|Mike
|19
|kianna missing in south elgin
|Mar 31
|Rodriguez312
|1
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|Mar 29
|April M.
|1
|Gilberts, Elgin officers recognized for saving ... (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|DSO151
|17
|Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|rambler rich
|14
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|star
|9
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC