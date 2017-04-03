Fox Valley Flutes offer musical world tour at April 23 concert at Norris Cultural Arts Center

The Fox Valley Flutes will perform a concert on Sunday, April 23, in the gallery of the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles. The Fox Valley Flutes, a six-person ensemble from the Fox Valley Concert Band, will present a musical world tour at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in the next "Music in the Gallery" concert at the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles.

