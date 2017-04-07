Face Time with Brian Henry
Elgin resident Brian Henry was at CASA Kane County's Hands Around the Courthouse event when he answered questions for the Kane County Chronicle's Brenda Schory. Schory: Who would play you in the movie of your life?Henry:Kevin Costner because he does great sports movies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LITH Man Charged With Threatening Girlfriend, F... (May '11)
|Apr 7
|JustSomeDude
|11
|Gangs (Apr '07)
|Apr 4
|Mike
|19
|kianna missing in south elgin
|Mar 31
|Rodriguez312
|1
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|Mar 29
|April M.
|1
|Gilberts, Elgin officers recognized for saving ... (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|DSO151
|17
|Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|rambler rich
|14
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|star
|9
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC