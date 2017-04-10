Elgin says 'no' to plans for gun range
The Elgin City Council turned down on Wednesday plans for a proposed gun shop and shooting range opposed by neighbors, but there is a chance the issue could resurface in two weeks. Mark Glavin of Wayne wanted to open Fox Valley Shooting Club, a $4.5 million or so venture in a 23,000-square-foot vacant space at 780 S. McLean Blvd. Nearly 20 people spoke in opposition of the plan, citing concerns about increased traffic and noise, and declining property values.
