Elgin says 'no' to plans for gun range

The Elgin City Council turned down on Wednesday plans for a proposed gun shop and shooting range opposed by neighbors, but there is a chance the issue could resurface in two weeks. Mark Glavin of Wayne wanted to open Fox Valley Shooting Club, a $4.5 million or so venture in a 23,000-square-foot vacant space at 780 S. McLean Blvd. Nearly 20 people spoke in opposition of the plan, citing concerns about increased traffic and noise, and declining property values.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.