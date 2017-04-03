Elgin police look for witnesses in crash that cost man his leg

Eddie Ramirez of Elgin is pictured with his wife, Alicia, and their two sons, Aden, 8 months, and Jace, 2. Ramirez lost a leg in a motorcycle crash Sunday, and police are looking for witnesses. Police are looking for witnesses to a crash that caused an Elgin man to lose a leg just two days after he achieved his dream of buying a motorcycle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.