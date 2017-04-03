Elgin man's Facebook posts prompt animal cruelty charges
A Facebook post in which an Elgin man said the threw his pit bull puppy and later complains about the surgery bill helped lead to felony charges of animal cruelty for breaking the animal's leg. James Spencer, 26, of the 200 block of Center Street, is due in court next week on a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, along with a misdemeanor charge of violation of an animal owner's duties, according to Kane County court records.
