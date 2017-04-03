Elgin man killed in Bartlett crash
A 22-year-old Elgin man was behind the wheel of a car that veered into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle along Route 25 in Bartlett early Saturday morning, killing him and injuring the other driver, police said Monday. According to police, the Elgin man was driving a 2002 Hyundai Sonata south on Route 25 between Stearns and West Bartlett roads at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2015 Nissan Altima.
