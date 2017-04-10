Elgin cigarette torture suspect in more trouble

A Lake in the Hills man accused of masterminding the kidnapping and cigarette torture of his ex-girlfriend in Elgin in early 2016 has been charged in connections with a jail fight last week, according to authorities and court records. Luis Palomar, 19, and three other people were charged with mob action -- a felony punishable by up to three years in prison -- as a result of the April 4 fight, according to Kane County court records.

