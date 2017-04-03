Election: Tuesday's hot races in the Fox Valley
Voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in municipal, school board, library and park district races. Here's a look at some of the Fox Valley's top contests.
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kianna missing in south elgin
|Mar 31
|Rodriguez312
|1
|Four charged in vandalism, burglaries get 2nd c...
|Mar 29
|April M.
|1
|Gilberts, Elgin officers recognized for saving ... (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|DSO151
|17
|Court rules to liquidate Duraco Products (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|rambler rich
|14
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|star
|9
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Mar 4
|April M.
|50
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb '17
|Community
|5
